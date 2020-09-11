Governor urges Kentuckians in COVID-19 'red zone' to follow reduction recommendations

As of Sunday, Kentucky confirmed a total of 120,833 COVID-19 cases and 1,565 total deaths related to the virus.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This is a weekly blog with daily updates on COVID-19 numbers and other related content in Kentucky for the week of November 9, 2020. Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to give live updates Monday through Thursday at 4 p.m.

Monday, November 9

As of Sunday, Kentucky confirmed a total of 120,833 COVID-19 cases and 1,565 total deaths related to the virus.

Last week, the state recorded 12,421 new cases, which marks the highest number of cases in a single week.

The governor continues to urge those living in Kentucky's 80 'red zone' counties to follow the state's Red Zone Reduction Recommendations.

