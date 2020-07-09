Real-time updates: Kentucky confirms more than 52,000 overall cases of COVID-19

Governor Andy Beshear's next live COVID-19 update will be held Tuesday, September 8.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This is a liveblog with real-time updates on COVID-19 in Kentucky. Governor Andy Beshear is expected to give updates every day at 4 p.m.

Monday, September 7

11:52 a.m.

Governor Andy Beshear's next live COVID-19 update will be held Tuesday, September 8.

As of Sunday, Kentucky confirmed 52,774 overall cases of COVID-19 and last week, the state set a record for highest number of weekly COVID-19 cases reported, with 4,742 cases.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.