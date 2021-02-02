Kentucky company donates 132,000 masks to 'Masks for Kids' campaign

The large donation comes as JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio continues to effort getting students back in classrooms by the end of the year.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 100,000 face masks were donated to the Gamechanger’s ‘Masks for Kids’ campaign Monday afternoon.

David White and his company, Kyana Packaging Solutions, unloaded nearly 100 boxes outside the Chestnut Street YMCA, stuffed with 132,000 masks, and thousands of small hand sanitizer bottles.

The supplies will go to the Jefferson County Public Schools C. B. Young Service Center, before they’re distributed to kids across Kentucky.

“I'm glad we can help,” said White.

The large donation comes as JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio continues to effort getting students back in classrooms by the end of the year.

“We have 96,000 students in JCPS, 96,000. We need to make sure we have a mask for every student, every day and that means not only this year, but we believe students will be wearing masks at the start of next year as well. So all of these masks are going to make a huge difference in supporting students,” Dr. Pollio said Monday.

Gamechangers Executive Director Christopher 2X launched the ‘Masks for Kids’ campaign a week ago, aiming to spread the importance of PPE and keeping young ones healthy. In that time, about 140,000 masks have been donated.

The campaign will continue for about eight weeks. Christopher 2X and White are encouraging others to donate masks, as well.

“Everybody has got something in their warehouse. It's time to step up and see if you can help out,” said White.

You can drop off face masks at any YMCA Greater Louisville location or mail them to: Chestnut Street YMCA, 930 W. Chestnut St., Louisville KY 40203

