LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Solaris Diagnostics, a CLIA certified clinical laboratory in Nicholasville is now receiving and evaluating tests for the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2).

“Our team has focused on validation of the SARS-CoV-2 test to make it available as soon as we can. The availability of reliable diagnostic tests is a crucial part of the response to control the spread of the virus,” Dr. Preetpal S Sidhu, CEO at Solaris Diagnostics, said.

Solaris Diagnostics is an accredited testing facility serving clinicians and health care providers. The clinical lab said they began testing for the coronavirus on March 16.

"Our Medical Center at Bowling Green moved all our COVID-19 testing to Solaris. The problems of quick turn around, reliable service and a positive partner in healthcare for us has been solved by Solaris.” said Dr. Rebecca Shadowen, Physician & Medical Director, Infectious Disease at the Med Center, Bowling Green Ky. “Having a Kentucky based laboratory like Solaris with quick turn around times on this type of testing finally provides us with what we need to excel in patient care.”

COVID-19 tests are collected at healthcare facilities, administered by health care professionals. Samples are then transported to Solaris Diagnostics within the same day if collected from a pre-established drop off point in the Commonwealth. Test results can be available within 36 hours.

“Our laboratory has made sufficient preparation to ensure the speed and continued operability of our COVID-19 testing for the foreseeable future,” John Drury, Director of Operation at Solaris Diagnostics, said.

Health departments across the US recommend that citizens continue to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) guidelines.

For the latest information on the novel coronavirus in Kentucky, please visit: kycovid19.ky.gov.

