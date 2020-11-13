Kentuckians talk travel, or lack thereof, this Thanksgiving

“One day this will be over, you guys, so just stay home and play it safe, please," Yolande Cleveland said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Governor Andy Beshear is urging Kentuckians to avoid large Thanksgiving gatherings to help contain the coronavirus.

“We do not want Thanksgiving to harm people we love this year,” he said during his daily briefing on Thursday.

He also addressed how easily the virus has spread during family functions in Kentucky.



“In just the past month, there are identified outbreaks in Kentucky that have been traced to weddings, meals with friends, funerals, friends meet up, family socializing events, in state birthday parties,” he explained.

According to AAA, 3.06 million people in the region, including Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi and Alabama will travel over Thanksgiving.

Dr. Sarah Moyer with the Department of Public Health and Wellness said earlier this week that those thinking about travelling should start quarantining now.



“We’re recommending testing kind of three days before you travel,” she said. “Especially if you're getting on an airplane or in a car with people you're not normally with, stopping at gas stations.”

“It's not a good time to travel you guys,” said Yolande Cleveland, who cancelled her tradition trips to Atlanta and Chicago this year.

“We're playing it safe and staying at home,” she said. “One day this will be over, you guys, so just stay home and play it safe, please.”

“I would rather miss one thanksgiving then the rest of them because they're not here to have thanksgiving with us ever again,” said Connie Duke Wise, who usually celebrates with her big family. In two weeks, they’ve decided to celebrate separately instead.

The governor acknowledged the COVID-19 guidelines will be tough this holiday season but says they will help save lives.

Kentucky health officials recommend:

Avoid in-person gatherings with people who do not live in your household.

Always wear a face covering or mask when you are not eating or drinking.

Maintain a social distance of at least 6 feet.

Avoid large gatherings, especially those held indoors.

Do not host or attend crowded parades.

Avoid shopping in crowded stores before, on or after Thanksgiving.

Rather than celebrating in your family's traditional way, health officials offered safe alternatives:

Shopping online and/or at less crowded small businesses.

Enjoying hiking, hunting or other outdoor activities during the holiday weekend.

Supporting fellow Kentuckians by buying Kentucky Proud ingredients or ordering take-out from local restaurants for a Thanksgiving meal with their household.

Hosting a virtual dinner where they can share recipes with extended family and friends and spend time together remotely.

