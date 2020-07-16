The 20th Kentuckiana Pride Festival and Parade has been canceled

Information on the 2021 Pride festival and parade will be released later in 2020.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 2020 Kentuckiana Pride Festival and parade has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was postponed from its original dates in June with plans for a festival in the fall.

"We regret to announce that we will not be able to hold the 2020 Pride Festival, due to the ongoing pandemic. The health and wellbeing of our community is a top priority, especially for the most marginalized in our community,” Foundation president Allen Hatchell stated in a news release.

The mission of the Kentuckiana Pride Foundation is to provide a forum for creative expression and education related to the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer community. “Pride does not just take place over one weekend a year and the foundation will continue to find creative ways to support our community.”

Information on the 2021 Pride festival and parade will be released later this year.

