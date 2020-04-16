KENTUCKY, USA — The United States needs more teachers.

Fewer college students are entering the profession as long time teachers retire.

According to a report by the Economic Policy Institute, the United States is short about 110,000 teachers, and that number is expected to double by 2025.

The Kentucky Department of Education is looking towards veterans to fill that gap.

KDE provides a path for veterans to get their teaching licenses called the Kentucky Veterans to Education program.



It's been around for decades, but within the last year KDE is working to attract more people to become teachers.



"It's a good fit, it's been a good fit over the years," KDE Certification Consultant and Veterans’ Coordinator Norma Andrade said.



The recent push is to try to reduce the teacher shortage in Kentucky.



About 7.3 percent of all teachers left the profession between academic years 2010 and 2018, according to a study by the state's Legislative Research Commission. That's 28,000 teachers.

Veterans who have a bachelor's degree in a subject can get certified in that subject, or take and pass an exam to be certified in another subject.



Andrade says veterans have many skills that transfer over to a classroom.

“They’re able to relate to the students in real life situations.” Andrade said. “They’re used to working as teams and they become a part of a team in the school system.”

The Assistant Principal at College View in Hardin County is now leading an education team after he spent 27 years in the Army.

Neal Gibbs retired as a First Sergeant at Fort Knox.

“As a First Sergeant you are responsible for everyone’s well being and welfare,” Gibbs said. “I had maybe 500 soldiers.”

That experience prepared him to teach middle school in Hardin County. He gained important skills in the Army that he uses while teaching.

“How to coordinate, collaborate, get along with people,” Gibbs said.

Gibbs went back to school after he retired from the Army to get his teaching certification,

He’s not only using his 10 years of teaching experience, but his decades in the military to relate to his students.

“The experience that I have, that’s one of the key things that really lets me build a relationship with students,” Gibbs said.

