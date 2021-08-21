Rev. Jesse Jackson, wife Jacqueline hospitalized for COVID

The Jacksons are both in their late 70s. Rev. Jackson is vaccinated against the virus.

CHICAGO — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, 79, and his wife, Jacqueline, 77, have been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a statement Saturday.

Jesse Jackson, a famed civil rights leader, is vaccinated against the virus and received his first dose in January during a publicized event as he urged others to vaccinate as soon as possible. The two are being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

“Doctors are currently monitoring the condition of both,” according to the statement authorized by their son, Jonathan Jackson.

“There are no further updates at this time," the statement said. "We will provide updates as they become available.”