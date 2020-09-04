JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind — Quinn Creagh loves playing with his toy excavator, so when his toy broke Wednesday, Quinn knew who to call.

"My daughter saw from the window and she said, 'Mom, there's a cop car out there and the police officer's coming to the door,'" Jennifer Creagh, Quinn's mother, said. "I was like, 'What?'"

Creagh said she answered the door and met Jeffersonville Police Officer Daniel Day, who told her Quinn, 8, had called 911 to ask for help after he broke his excavator.

"My face probably turned 10 shades of red," she said. "Officer Dayu was awesome about saying something to Quinn to definitely call if he had a real emergency and he was proud that he knew how to call."

After a quick chat with Quinn, Day left and Creagh thought that was the end of it.

"It's funny but at the same time it's embarrassing and stressful," Creagh said.

But later that evening, Creagh heard the doorbell ring again and saw Officer Day outside her home.

But later that evening... Jennifer heard a knock on the door... and saw the same officer outside her home...

"I was like, 'Oh great, now what?'" she said.

But this time, he came with a surprise - a brand new toy excavator he had bought just for Quinn.

"It really meant the world. And then I started crying," Creagh said. "It just shows humanity and just people having care and compassion. And this is Autism Awareness Month, so it's even cooler that this happened at this time."

For Creagh, the gesture of compassion and care for her son, who has autism, brought a shining moment to her family during a tough time.

"They're helpers," she said. "They're here to help people and this was something he definitely need to do, but he went above and beyond to make my son's day."

And for Quinn, he now has a new excavator, and more than that, a new friend.

RELATED: Louisville senior living center transfers residents amid COVID-19 outbreak

RELATED: ACLU of Indiana: New panhandling law violates free speech

RELATED: Two new laws are changing the way Kentuckians get alcohol

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.