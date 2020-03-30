JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — If you are unable to leave your home due to the coronavirus pandemic and need a vital medication, the Jeffersonville Police Department is offering to help. The department’s Community Outreach Division plans to pick up and deliver essential medication to neighbors who can’t go out because of the pandemic.

The program is for City of Jeffersonville residents who are elderly or have compromised immune systems. Here’s how the program will work:

If you need an essential medication, contact your local pharmacy and arrange for your medications to be refilled and available for pick-up between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. on either a Tuesday or Thursday. Tell your pharmacist that the Jeffersonville Police Department will be picking up your medicine.

Once you’ve placed your refill order, contact the Jeffersonville Police Department at 812-283-6633 (select Option 2, after language selection) and arrange for an officer to pick up your prescription information and total payment at your home. The officer will then get your prescriptions and bring them back to you.

The department stressed that this service is only for the elderly or immunodeficient who need essential medications while in quarantine.

The department also said all officers helping with the program will observe the appropriate precautions when coming to your home, including keeping a safe distance and avoiding direct contact.

