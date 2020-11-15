Jeffersonville mayor concerned about alarming rise of COVID-19 cases in Indiana

The state is expected to rollback some of their loosened restrictions on Sunday, one day after the state reported nearly 8,500 virus cases on Saturday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With numbers unseen since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Indiana reported nearly 8,500 cases on Saturday.

Beginning Sunday, Gov. Eric Holcomb is calling for a rollback of the loosened restrictions Indiana has seen.

Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said he believes the governor is doing a good job, but he has some concerns.

“I say we're at a point now where if we don't get a handle or some control over this December, January, February are going to be brutal,” he said.

Restrictions include social distancing, wearing a mask as well as enforcing businesses post signs saying masks are required.

Governor Holcomb is also asking for a limit or total stop of visits to long-term care facilities.

Counties in orange will not be allowed to congregate of more than 50 people while red counties will need to limit to 25 or less people for a gathering. Larger crowds will need approval from the health department.

The state is limiting bars, nightclubs and restaurants some fear will weaken the economy.

“My #1 goal as mayor is to keep people safe and right behind that is to keep the economy going strong and unfortunately if restaurants go south a lot of the resources we use to put police officers on streets to keep order and you need the local businesses to provide the public safety,” Moore said.

Hospitals are also filling up and retired health care workers are being asked to come back and help with shortages of staff or simply relief in staff. It’s something Moore said he knows firsthand because his wife works in the medical field.

“We're getting close to the point the availability of beds may not be there a month or two from now I think we got a little over confident over the summer because we weren't seeing the hospital beds fill up now, they are.”



He's encouraging Hoosiers to do their part and help stop the spread.

The restrictions are expected to be in effect for a month.

