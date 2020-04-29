JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — The Jeffersonville Fire Department wants you to be a part of its team. The department's hiring and extending applications through the end of May.

This is the first year the process is completely virtual. It involves an online application and a written test. Candidates with the best scores will go through an interview process, with social distancing in mind. They also must complete the Candidate Physical Ability Test (CPAT) in-person before they're hired, which takes place in Indianapolis. If you pass, you can be hired within 2 years.

"Ask any firefighter and they'll tell you their career is the best they could've chosen. The schedule is great. Benefits are wonderful and the career is simply honorable and rewarding and Jeffersonville is looking for those individuals who are wanting to serve their community in a passionate, selfless way," Sgt. Justin Ames, PIO for the Jeffersonville Fire Dept. said.

Your first-year salary with Jeffersonville Fire is just over $49,000. That bumps up to more than $54,000 once you become a first-class firefighter.

If interested in applying, you can also call 812-280-3254 or apply online by visiting cityofjeff.net. Click on the 'Careers' tab and find Firefighter.

