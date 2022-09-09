Jefferson County out of 'red zone' for COVID-19

The latest CDC data shows the county is in the medium, or yellow, community level.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County is out of the COVID-19 red zone for the first time in almost 6 weeks. The latest CDC data shows the county is in the medium, or yellow, community level.

Here are CDC recommended actions based on the current level:

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.

Get tested if you have symptoms.

Wear a mask if you have symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19.

Wear a mask on public transportation.

You may choose to wear a mask at any time as an additional precaution to protect yourself and others.

If you are at high risk for severe illness, consider wearing a mask indoors in public and taking additional precautions.

Some key times to get tested are:

If you have symptoms, then test immediately.

If you were exposed to COVID-19 and do not have symptoms, wait at least 5 full days after your exposure before testing. If you test too early, you may be more likely to get an inaccurate result.

If you are in certain high-risk settings, you may need to test as part of a screening testing program.

Consider testing before contact with someone at high risk for severe COVID-19, especially if you are in an area with a medium or high COVID-19 community level.

For more information about COVID-19, testing or vaccines click here.

