Coronavirus

Jefferson County out of 'red zone' for COVID-19

The latest CDC data shows the county is in the medium, or yellow, community level.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County is out of the COVID-19 red zone for the first time in almost 6 weeks. The latest CDC data shows the county is in the medium, or yellow, community level.

Here are CDC recommended actions based on the current level:

Some key times to get tested are:

  • If you have symptoms, then test immediately.
  • If you were exposed to COVID-19 and do not have symptoms, wait at least 5 full days after your exposure before testing. If you test too early, you may be more likely to get an inaccurate result.
  • If you are in certain high-risk settings, you may need to test as part of a screening testing program.
  • Consider testing before contact with someone at high risk for severe COVID-19, especially if you are in an area with a medium or high COVID-19 community level.

For more information about COVID-19, testing or vaccines click here

