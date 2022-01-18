Jefferson County COVID-19 positivity rate reaches new high

At a 34% positivity rate, Jefferson County is seeing record high coronavirus cases, filling hospitals and affecting day-to-day lives.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the omicron variant continues to rapidly spread across the globe, the effects of the virus are still being felt strongly in metro Louisville.

With more than 16,000 new COVID-19 cases reported over the last seven days, Jefferson County has a positivity rate of 34% - a new high, according to Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage, Associate Medical Director of Louisville Metro Dept. of Public Health & Wellness (LMPHW).

Death counts have thankfully not gone up in association with omicron, but Jefferson County is still reaching record levels of COVID hospitalizations.

According to city data, 527 COVID patients are currently in hospitals across the metro, a 31% increase over the previous record of 399. 77 of those patients are in the ICU, and 50 are on ventilators.

The Pandemic and Mental Health

Now in its third year, the pandemic has disrupted the structure that people need to function in a healthy way. During Tuesday's briefing, Louisville health officials spoke about the mental toll of the virus.

"COVID is a trauma... trauma can be anything that affects your day-to-day life," said Dr. Lauren Muir, a certified clinical trauma specialist with Martin and Muir Counseling.

Dr. Muir noted that at the beginning of the pandemic, there was a lot of anxiety and fear.

"Obviously, we all fear the unknown, and no one was exactly sure what the next few days, weeks, months... what was to lie ahead," she said.

People had to adjust to changes like school schedules, working from home, being alone, not being able to interact with people, and so much more.

"People, in general, are very resilient," said Dr. Muir. "But with numbers back on the rise I can see that same anxiety... because we recognize that our lives are not going back to normal and we have so many precautions that we have to take to keep ourselves, our family, and each other healthy."

The symptoms to look out for if you think you or a loved one may be struggling with mental health are increased worry, sadness, and hopelessness. Typically, people in a mental health crisis won't get enough sleep or enough to eat, and they tend to stop enjoying certain things they used to enjoy.

"Mental health is a spectrum. We all have bad days, days where we're angry and don't feel like ourselves. But when that continues day in and day out and affects your daily functioning... that's when you should seek out help and talk to someone else," said Dr. Muir.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is always available at 1-800-273-8255. Additional resources in Louisville are listed below.

