Louisville healthcare groups open COVID-19 vaccine registration to adults 70+

Individual healthcare providers may be able to provide the COVID-19 vaccine at a different pace than the county or state, depending on availability.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County is now vaccinating some residents in Phase 1B of Kentucky's COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.

Not in Jefferson County? See statewide info here.

Individual healthcare providers may be able to provide the COVID-19 vaccine at a different pace than the county or state, depending on availability.

Norton Healthcare

As of right now, Norton Healthcare is taking appointments for healthcare providers and people age 70 and older. You can schedule an appointment on their website.

In the application, you will need to choose a preferred location and provide proof of your age. The appointments will be open based on vaccine availability.

If you have difficulty registering online, you can call (502) 861-4499.

UofL Health

UofL Health is offering limited vaccines to people age 70 and older in Louisville.

You must schedule an appointment online to request the vaccine. Vaccines will be distributed at UofL Health's drive-thru clinic at 499 South Brook St.

Baptist Health

Baptist Health Louisville is vaccinating healthcare providers as well as people age 70 and up in Phase 1B of the vaccination plan.

Appointments are required and walk-ins will not be accepted. Appointments can be made online through the Baptist Health website.

If you have questions about whether to be immunized for COVID-19, you are encouraged to talk with your personal healthcare provider

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.