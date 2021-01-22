'This is a day I will never forget' | JCPS teachers receive COVID-19 vaccine

A total of 1,200 school district employees are set to receive the vaccine at the Broadbent Arena mass vaccination site Friday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear joined Mayor Greg Fischer and other health officials to provide an update on vaccinations efforts in Louisville.

Today was the first day that Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) educators could receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccination efforts for these educators are taking place at the mass vaccination site at Broadbent Arena at the Fairgrounds and nearly 1,200 employees in the school district are set to receive their first dose by the end of today.

“From adapting to new instruction modes to help our children learn, to packing and delivering meals to ensure no child went hungry and so much more, our educators and school staffers have stepped up in countless ways to help during this pandemic,” said Beshear. “The entire Commonwealth owes all our teachers, bus drivers and school staff a tremendous debt of gratitude."

Just today 1,200 JCPS educators getting vaccine HERE. All educators who want one will get a vaccine by the first week of February. Kentucky is a leader in the country in terms of vaccinating K-12 educators. — Rose McBride (@rosemcbridetv) January 22, 2021

JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio noted that more than 12,000 JCPS teachers have scheduled to be vaccinated.

The school district is beginning the effort with getting elementary school teachers vaccinated and then moving to middle school and high school.

Pollio expects that 13,000 JCPS educators will be vaccinated by the end of the first week of February.

Remarking on the importance of the day, the JCPS Superintendent said it's one of the most important days of his career.

"This is a day I will never forget," said Pollio. "This will be an extraordinary accomplishment by state and local leaders who recognize the importance of the health and safety of teachers, bus drivers and school employees who make learning possible.”

Beshear noted that Kentucky is among only 19 states that continues to prioritize vaccinations for all K-12 staff members. In addition, Kentucky is the only state with plans to finish the first round of these vaccinations by the end of the first week in February.

Chief Health Strategist and Director of Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness, Dr. Sarah Moyer echoed sentiments on the significance of the day and said that getting kids back to school quickly and safely is vital to the health of the community.

“This pandemic has shown us the important role school plays in the mental health of our students, and our parents – how it helps keep families fed, women in the workforce, and reducing violence," said Moyer. "School is a vital part of the ecosystem of the health of our city.”

To close out the update, one of the 1,200 teachers vaccinated today received her vaccine was given the vaccine. Tonya Moore is a special teacher at J. B. Atkinson Academy in the Portland neighborhood.

Tonya Moore getting her vaccine right now. pic.twitter.com/rmcqRdMRje — Rose McBride (@rosemcbridetv) January 22, 2021

“We can’t wait to be back in school... give that hope the students, the hope that they give us,” said Moore. “Getting the vaccine was an important and personal decision for me. My students need me, and the vaccine provides a pathway for me to safely return to my classroom.”

At this time, Jefferson Co. remains in Phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccine effort. This includes educators, first responders, corrections officers, essential utility workers, anyone age 70 or older.

