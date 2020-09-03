LOUISVILLE, Ky. — JCPS stayed open Monday amid coronavirus concerns.

Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio says the district is taking precautions to prevent the spread.

Dr. Pollio says school will go on as planned. He says he is monitoring recommendations from other agencies daily.

“We will consult with the state health department and the local health department to make those decisions,” Dr. Pollio said.

JCPS students will be watching videos on handwashing techniques, and the custodial staff will be taking extra steps when cleaning.

“Right now we are on a level five in JCPS as part of our plan,” said Dr. Pollio. “And that means we are keeping a close eye on absences in all of our schools.”

Local field trips are still on, and the district is evaluating out of county field trips.

Monday Noe Middle School students took a trip to WaterStep in Louisville to learn proper handwashing techniques.

“Simply by washing hands, you can reduce the disease in the community by over 50 percent,” Claudia Daniels, WaterStep Director of International Partnerships and Missions, said. “It is shocking how kids wash hands.”

Daniels says the proper way to wash your hands is with soap and warm water. Rub them together for 20 seconds, getting under your nails and the back of your hands. Daniels also says thumbs are the dirtiest part of your hands, so make sure to get those too.

In the event that classes are canceled, students will be given project-based assignments in their digital backpack.

