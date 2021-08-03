JCPS safety plan includes universal masking, enhanced cleaning

“We will continue to do that to be fully transparent and provide as much information as possible to our families and staff," Dr. Eva Stone said.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ky. — After the school board's decision to require masks for students and staff in Jefferson County Public Schools, the district has laid out additional safety measures which will be taken as students return to the classroom next week.

“We are committed to providing the safest, healthiest environment possible for our students, teachers and staff,” Chris Perkins, JCPS chief operating officer, said in a release.

Last week, the school board unanimously voted to require masks inside school buildings, regardless of vaccination status. Students will be provided with a mask if they do not have one, and masks will not be required outdoors.

The district also announced a $60 million investment which will go to making improvements at dozens of schools. The renovations include new windows, roofs, HVAC systems, and entry ways.

JCPS highlights several other health and safety measures which will be taken:

High contact surfaces will be sanitized throughout the day and thorough cleanings will be conducted overnight.

Hand sanitizer will be available throughout school buildings.

Students will sit facing the same direction in classrooms and will be given assigned seats with three feet of separation.

When possible, schools are encouraged to use areas like gyms, classrooms and outside to reduce the number of people in cafeterias.

Students will be encouraged to keep moving and allow space between them when walking through hallways and common areas.

According to Dr. Eva Stone, manager of the district's Health Services, a nurse will be in each building and contact tracing will be conducted. Stone said those who are in close contact with positive cases will be notified as soon as possible.

“I’m proud of the system we’ve established for notifying everyone in a school about a positive case in their building, including a dashboard listing cases by school on our website,” Stone said in a release. “We will continue to do that to be fully transparent and provide as much information as possible to our families and staff.”