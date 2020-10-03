LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Practicing how to cough may seem silly but students at Wilder Elementary School are learning the vampire cough and how to properly wash their hands.



"Were encouraging all our teachers to have the conversations about the importance of handwashing, finding as many opportunities as possible in the school day to make sure they're able to wash their hands,” Renee Murphy said.

RELATED: VERIFY: Hand sanitizer should be used for about 20 seconds, not three to four minutes



These added layers of protection are a JCPS wide response to COVID-19.



JCPS is also adding extra cleaning crews coming through schools after hours doubling down on disinfecting.



“They’re going through with a static electric sprayer that has a bleach-based solution and they’re spraying that in classrooms and in buildings to make sure that they’re as clean and safe as possible,” Murphy stated.



Mayor Fischer said school closures are not currently recommended but schools are monitoring attendance and will consult with the proper officials to make those decisions.



"Every circumstance is different, every circumstance is unique, so we'll be in contact with our local health department, our state health department, and we'll get guidance from them, and they'll direct us if we need to close the school,” Murphy expressed.



During his daily Coronavirus update, Mayor Fischer provided more information about the one covid19 patient in Jefferson County saying he is 69 years old and a traveler.



In addition to not closing schools, the mayor says businesses are also not being recommended to close, but they are recommending postponing events that target people over the age of 60.



" As I said yesterday and will continue to repeat, the number one job here at the metro government is to protect the public. every decision we make about COVID-19 will go through the lenses of public health and public safety,” Mayor Greg Fischer said.

RELATED: Everything we know about COVID-19 in Louisville

RELATED: Berea College suspends instruction for remainder of semester amid COVID-19 concerns

RELATED: Kentucky nursing homes restrict visitors amid coronavirus concerns

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.



