Coronavirus

JCPS offering rapid COVID-19 testing for students, staff and family

The school system will be providing rapid tests at select school sites for those within the JCPS family beginning March 15.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) are planning to provide rapid COVID-19 testing for students, staff and families at select schools beginning March 15. 

The announcement comes a week before the first students in the school system return to the classroom on a hybrid schedule.

JCPS is partnering with Louisville Metro Public Health & Wellness and Sphere to provide free, voluntary COVID-19 rapid testing at select school sites. Testing at the drive-thru sites will be available by appointment to those  who feel they may have been exposed to COVID-19, including those who are asymptomatic. 

A limited number of unscheduled walk-up/drive-ups will be accommodated as available.

The rapid testing will be available at the following school sites Mondays Thursdays from 3-7 p.m.:

  • Academy @ Shawnee, 4001 Herman St.
  • Ballard High School, 6000 Brownsboro Rd.
  • Central High School, 1130 W Chestnut St.
  • Fairdale High School, 1001 Fairdale Rd.
  • Iroquois High School, 4615 Taylor Blvd.
  • Marion C. Moore School, 6415 Outer Loop
  • Seneca High School, 3510 Goldsmith Ln.
  • Thomas Jefferson Middle School, 1501 Rangeland Rd.
  • Waggener High School, 330 S Hubbards Ln.
  • Western Middle School, 2201 W Main St.
  • Western High School, 2501 Rockford Ln.
  • Valley High School, 10200 Dixie Hwy.

Additionally, all JCPS schools will be provided with rapid COVID-19 testing kits for students or staff who arrive at school with symptoms of illness. The tests will be administered by nursing staff. 

The drive-thru sites are for those within the JCPS family who are asymptomatic, may choose to get tested regularly, and/or have been referred for testing as part of contact tracing efforts.

For more infrormation on appointments and how to schedule, click here.

