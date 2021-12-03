JCPS offering rapid COVID-19 testing for students, staff and family

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) are planning to provide rapid COVID-19 testing for students, staff and families at select schools beginning March 15.
The announcement comes a week before the first students in the school system return to the classroom on a hybrid schedule.
JCPS is partnering with Louisville Metro Public Health & Wellness and Sphere to provide free, voluntary COVID-19 rapid testing at select school sites. Testing at the drive-thru sites will be available by appointment to those who feel they may have been exposed to COVID-19, including those who are asymptomatic.
A limited number of unscheduled walk-up/drive-ups will be accommodated as available.
The rapid testing will be available at the following school sites Mondays Thursdays from 3-7 p.m.:
- Academy @ Shawnee, 4001 Herman St.
- Ballard High School, 6000 Brownsboro Rd.
- Central High School, 1130 W Chestnut St.
- Fairdale High School, 1001 Fairdale Rd.
- Iroquois High School, 4615 Taylor Blvd.
- Marion C. Moore School, 6415 Outer Loop
- Seneca High School, 3510 Goldsmith Ln.
- Thomas Jefferson Middle School, 1501 Rangeland Rd.
- Waggener High School, 330 S Hubbards Ln.
- Western Middle School, 2201 W Main St.
- Western High School, 2501 Rockford Ln.
- Valley High School, 10200 Dixie Hwy.
Additionally, all JCPS schools will be provided with rapid COVID-19 testing kits for students or staff who arrive at school with symptoms of illness. The tests will be administered by nursing staff.
The drive-thru sites are for those within the JCPS family who are asymptomatic, may choose to get tested regularly, and/or have been referred for testing as part of contact tracing efforts.
