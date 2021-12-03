JCPS offering rapid COVID-19 testing for students, staff and family

The school system will be providing rapid tests at select school sites for those within the JCPS family beginning March 15.

The announcement comes a week before the first students in the school system return to the classroom on a hybrid schedule.

JCPS is partnering with Louisville Metro Public Health & Wellness and Sphere to provide free, voluntary COVID-19 rapid testing at select school sites. Testing at the drive-thru sites will be available by appointment to those who feel they may have been exposed to COVID-19, including those who are asymptomatic.

A limited number of unscheduled walk-up/drive-ups will be accommodated as available.

The rapid testing will be available at the following school sites Mondays Thursdays from 3-7 p.m.:

Academy @ Shawnee, 4001 Herman St.

Ballard High School, 6000 Brownsboro Rd.

Central High School, 1130 W Chestnut St.

Fairdale High School, 1001 Fairdale Rd.

Iroquois High School, 4615 Taylor Blvd.

Marion C. Moore School, 6415 Outer Loop

Seneca High School, 3510 Goldsmith Ln.

Thomas Jefferson Middle School, 1501 Rangeland Rd.

Waggener High School, 330 S Hubbards Ln.

Western Middle School, 2201 W Main St.

Western High School, 2501 Rockford Ln.

Valley High School, 10200 Dixie Hwy.

Additionally, all JCPS schools will be provided with rapid COVID-19 testing kits for students or staff who arrive at school with symptoms of illness. The tests will be administered by nursing staff.

The drive-thru sites are for those within the JCPS family who are asymptomatic, may choose to get tested regularly, and/or have been referred for testing as part of contact tracing efforts.

