JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ky. — JCPS students completed week one of non-traditional instruction.

Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio says he is pleased with the results so far.

While other school districts started using NTI right away, JCPS waited until after spring break to start.

Dr. Pollio says that it gave the district time to develop the plan for its 98,000 students.

He stressed the way to get through at least six weeks of NTI is overcommunication between the district and families.

“We know…the KDE requirement is once a week to have that interaction with students,” Pollio said. “We clearly want that to go much deeper than one interaction per week and the vast majority of our students that is happening for. But we want to continue to push and press and make sure that we get to all students.”

Nearly 20,000 families requested Chromebooks so their students can do remote schoolwork.

By the end of Friday, those Chromebooks will be shipped and should arrive by the beginning of next week.

“I can’t describe how impactful that is for our students and our families, for a student who didn’t have access to a device to now have access to that device, [it] changes learning for kids,” Pollio said.

So far students have been able to pick up paper copies of choice boards at meal sites.

Starting next week, Pollio says they can pick up more in-depth instruction.

He says the district is prepared to do six weeks of NTI but can do eight if needed.

