'It's good to see these kids smile': JCPS parent happy about first 'mask-optional' day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Monday marked the first day of the 2022-23 school year where masks were optional in Jefferson County Public Schools.

JCPS' mask-optional policy is based on the CDC's COVID-19 community spread. As of Thursday, Jefferson County is in the yellow, or at a medium risk.



Lexa Harley, the mother of a first grader at Engelhard Elementary, said she’s happy about the decision.

"She started in the midst of COVID, so she didn't really get to have that interpersonal connection,” Harley said. “It's good to see these kids smile."

The face-to-face connection could last for weeks or months.

Superintendent Marty Pollio recently spoke on the topic. He said he's hopeful it'll stay this way for a while. He pointed to Jefferson County remaining in the yellow from March until July of this year.

"I think a lot of people were looking forward to us being in yellow,” he said. “More importantly, I'm glad that our spread in the community has gone down. I think that's an important part of it."

But, with 'mask-optional' being a fluid decision, will students and staff remain compliant? Are they compliant now?

"It's gonna be a bit of a battle. It's an uphill battle,” Harley said. “I think as time goes by and we learn more about it, I think we'll be perfectly fine. I do think, for the most part, everybody wants everybody to be safe."

According to a Jefferson County Teacher Association survey released last month, 52% of members oppose or strongly oppose masking, while 38% support or strongly support it.

Harley said while she wants to see her daughter, and other students’ smiles more often, she understands why the policy is in place.

"I'm going to keep telling her the proper precautions,” Harley said. “You know, wash your hands, things of that nature so we can try to keep the germ factor down and avoid any transmission. But, for the most part, I think if parents continue to do that, we'll be fine."

JCPS re-evaluates county levels every Thursday.

