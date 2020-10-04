LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County Public School employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness notified JCPS that an employee of Valley High School tested positive for the virus on March 27.

The employee had limited contact with staff, and the last know possible contact was on March 25. They do not work in the nutrition services department.

This is the first time the district has been contacted by health officials about a confirmed case.

