LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith (D-4) thanked JBS (formally Swift) for the company’s donation of 1000 pounds of meat to assist those in need in the community.

“This is a beautiful example of a divine intersection of business, nonprofit, faith leaders and local government working together during our greatest time of need,” said Sexton Smith. “I am grateful to the JBS Team members at the Louisville production facility for their commitment and dedication toward feeding the world. They are true champions.”

On Wednesday morning, Representatives from Dare to Care and area churches picked 100 boxes of pork products at the JBS Louisville production facility Story Avenue.

Dare to Care received 50 boxes to be distributed to those in need throughout the community.

“Providing protein rich food to people suffering food insecurity is a challenge, making today’s donation is timely, valuable and much appreciated,” said Brian Riendeau, Executive Director of Dare to Care Food Bank. “I want to thank Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith and JBS for making this contribution possible”.

The remaining boxes will be distributed to seven local area churches.

Dare to Care partners with nearly 300 local social service agencies, such as food pantries, shelters and emergency kitchens to distribute food to our community.

