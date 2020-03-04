LOUISVILLE, Ky. — James Taylor and his All-Star Band, featuring special guest Jackson Browne, postponed their upcoming June 26 appearance at the KFC Yum! Center due to the unprecedented circumstances surrounding COVID-19.

The US Tour is examining various time periods for rescheduling all of these dates, which may be as soon as late summer, pending the advice of health officials according to a news release.

Previously purchased tickets will be honored for all new dates and fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets. If you have questions, please contact your point of purchase directly.

“As this summer’s tour of 27 towns and cities across the US drew near, we’ve been increasingly excited to hit the road again. So, it’s deeply disappointing for both of us to have to call it off and reschedule (and reschedule we WILL)!

As we all now realize, COVID-19 is a serious, real and present danger. Moreover, our public health is all of our responsibility. So, let us listen to and follow the directions of our public healthcare people and support their efforts in this unprecedented time of the global pandemic. Love those around you and, above all, stay safe and healthy,” James Taylor and Jackson Browne said.

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: US death toll passes 6,000; cruise ship passengers begin disembarking in Florida

RELATED: The best times to apply for Unemployment to limit your frustrations

RELATED: Real-time updates | 11 new COVID-19 deaths, 100 new cases in Kentucky

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.