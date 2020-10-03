BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Officials with Indiana University are making changes as coronavirus cases continue to rise across the country.

In a letter sent to the IU campus community, President Michael McRobbie says students will be taught remotely from March 23 to April 5. This is following their scheduled spring break which begins on March 15.

He says they are making decisions following the guidance of state and local health officials along with the Centers for Disease Control and WHO.

“To date, no known cases of COVID-19 have been identified on any IU campus. Two IU students have self-reported presumptively positive tests for COVID-19 after being in a CDC-designated Level 3 country while studying abroad,” President Michael McRobbie said. “They are receiving care at their home cities, and neither has returned to an IU campus. Multiple cases have been reported in the state of Indiana.”

McRobbie is urging students to travel home at this time although IU campuses will not close and residential and dining halls will remain open.

Face-to-face classes are expected to resume on April 6 but that could also change pending developments with the virus.

To read the IU president's full letter, click here.

