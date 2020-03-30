NEW ALBANY, Ind. — It's been almost a week since Indiana's governor put a stay-at-home order into effect the Hoosier state, and Indiana State Police are enforcing it.

Troopers say they aren't patrolling or pulling people over specifically for the stay-at-home order, but they have already charged people for violating it.

"They're caught for another reason and then they end up with an additional charge violating the stay-at-home order," said Carey Huls with Indiana State Police.

Indiana's stay at home order means essential trips only.

"I think some people might want to consider what the word essential means," said Huls.

Huls says most people have been paying attention to the order but said 'maybe not as much as we'd like to see.'

"Our ability to do this is only as strong as the weakest link in the chain," said Huls. "If it's not essential, stay at home. Just because something is listed as essential business, doesn't mean that you need to make a trip there."

Huls mentioned that even though parks are open if too many people visit them, it can violate social distancing standards.

He's also encouraging any grocery shopping to be done by one member of the family.

"Just consider that anywhere you go, it's a very good possibility that you could come into contact with it," said Huls.

"If we can minimize the people that are out and about, this will go a lot faster. If people don't take it seriously then this could be the norm for quite some time, and nobody wants that," he said.

The Floyd County Health Department has sent out a similar plea encouraging people to stay home.

“We need everyone’s help,” said Dr. Tom Harris, the Floyd County Health Officer. “Less people out and about translates to fewer chances to spread the illness, thus resulting in the desired flattening of the infection curve. People should ask themselves is this trip really necessary?”

