Indiana State Park Inn restaurants return to carry-out only

INDIANA, USA — According to release, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources is temporarily suspending some services at State Parks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is includes dining options at all seven restaurants at their State Park Inns across the state will be carry-out only through Dec. 15.

DNR properties have been a safe place for Hoosiers to get fresh air, stretch their legs, and seek solace throughout 2020.



This includes Thanksgiving meals inn guests. Reservation holders will be notified. If any additional alterations are needed they will be posted to the DNR COVID-19 Response page: on.IN.gov/DNRcovid19.



The department said they look forward to restarting this annual tradition in 2021.

