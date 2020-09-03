AVON, Ind. (WTHR) — The Avon Community School Corporation will have an e-learning day Monday, March 9 after an elementary school student tested positive for COVID-19.

The school corporation sent an automated message to parents Sunday night after they were notified by the Hendricks County Health Department that a student from Hickory Elementary School had tested positive.

While the entire school corporation will have an e-learning day Monday, Hickory Elementary School will be closed for two weeks through Friday, March 20, upon the State Health Commissioner and Hendricks County Health Departments' recommendation. However, Avon schools are on spring break from March 23-April 3, so students at Hickory Elementary School can return to the school on Monday, April 6.

The following statement was posted on the school corporation's website:

"On Sunday, March 8th at 10:25 p.m. Avon Community School Corporation was notified by the Hendricks County Health Department that a student from Hickory Elementary has tested positive for COVID-19/Coronavirus. The law directs us to keep student medical information confidential.

The Health Department received the positive test result late Sunday evening and shared it with us immediately. Because this information just became available, we believe it is prudent to exercise our option to have an e-Learning day on Monday, March 9th for the entire school district.

Although it is not required, the State Health Commissioner and Hendricks County Health Department have recommended that Hickory Elementary School be closed for two weeks through Friday, March 20th. It is our intent to provide our Hickory students with ongoing learning opportunities, which may include e-learning and other experiences. Hickory students and staff will be able to return on Monday, April 6th, following Spring Break.

We appreciate the guidance and collaboration provided by the Indiana Department of Health, the Hendricks County Health Department and the Indiana Department of Education.

Questions should be directed to the Hendricks County Health Department at 317-745-9222."

