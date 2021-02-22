Indiana reporting 824 new cases of the virus, 35 deaths

Indiana health officials reporting 824 new cases of COVID-19 and 35 additional deaths.

INDIANA, USA — This is a weekly blog with daily updates on COVID-19 numbers, COVID vaccine and other related content across Indiana for the week of Feb. 22, 2021. Governor Eric Holcomb does a live briefing at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Monday, Feb. 22

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) is reporting 824 new positive cases of COVID-19, 35 additional deaths.

Since the pandemic began, A total of 656,358 Hoosiers have tested positive.

According to ISDH, 11,982 people in the state have died from virus-related complications.

National COVID-19 updates

There have been more than 28.13 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of Monday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 498,000 deaths in the U.S.

Biden to mark nation crossing 500,000 COVID-19 deaths

Monday, at 6 p.m. - President Biden is holding a remembrance ceremony for the half-million people who have died from coronavirus-related complications.

Biden is on a path to attain his goal of 100 million vaccination shots in 100 days, but now faces the challenge of vaccinating eligible adults by summer's end.

Dr. Fauci: Americans could possibly need to wear masks into 2022

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, made some encouraging yet cautious projections Sunday, while still urging Americans to stay vigilant about virus mitigation behaviors as localities try and vaccinate as many people as possible.

On CNN, Fauci said that he could see Americans still needing to wear masks going into 2022, yet stressed that we can expect to see a significant improvement in normalcy by the end of 2021.