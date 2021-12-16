The survey said Indiana ranks near last in many categories, including vaccination rate, positive testing rate, hospitalizations, death rate and transmission.

INDIANAPOLIS — WalletHub is looking at more than your credit score.

In this case, they're ranking the safest states to live during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia by examining five key factors: vaccination rate, positive testing rate, hospitalization, death rate and transmission.

Indiana ranks near last in almost all of these categories. For example, positive tests were 14 times higher than Louisiana or Florida. Hospitalizations were 20 times higher, according to the data.

"So, across the board, these numbers could be alarmingly better," said WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez.

That's why Gonzalez said the Hoosier State ranks 51st in the country.

"It is the bottom. Right now, it can only go up," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said there's a direct correlation between where we rank and the state's vaccination rate.

"I think this is definitely a snowball effect. So, states with low vaccination rates typically have high positive testing, higher hospitalizations, higher death rates, higher transmission rates. So I would say that correlation is something that probably just can't be ignored at this point," Gonzalez said.

Just under 52 percent of Hoosiers are fully vaccinated. That's worrisome with the very contagious omicron variant yet to be detected in Indiana.

"With omicron, we're seeing that people who are vaccinated can still contract the strain, but they're usually not being hospitalized or dying from it, whereas the unvaccinated are, and that's where the numbers in Indiana are still pretty bad," Gonzalez said.

Indiana was originally ranked in the middle of the pack, but WalletHub said its research shows the state's standing has steadily declined over the past year.

"When all of the other states are doing better, Indiana slowly did get to this last spot position," Gonzalez said.

Ohio and Kentucky also rank near the bottom.