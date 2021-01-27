Indiana offering more locations for COVID-19 vaccinations, new ways to register

The state hopes to be able to open vaccinations up to Hoosiers 65 and older in the next week.

INDIANAPOLIS — The state announced Wednesday that it was notified by the federal government that it will receive an additional 13,000 doses per week. That's a 16 percent increase in supply, but less than state leaders had hoped for.

"I will tell you, 13,000 doses over a course of 92 counties, that's getting spread pretty thin, you can imagine," Gov. Eric Holcomb said.

Around 477,000 Hoosiers have received one dose of vaccine and 113,000 have received both doses.

Here is a look at the current vaccination rates in Indiana:

Age 80+: 51 percent

Age 70+: 57 percent

Health care workers and first responders: 60 percent

The state hopes to be able to open vaccinations up to Hoosiers 65 and older in the next week. Currently, vaccinations are for those 70 and older in Indiana. The 60 and older age group is suffering 93 percent of Indiana's COVID-19 deaths and two thirds of hospitalizations.

Around 200 vaccination sites are already up and running across the state. They will soon be joined by select Meijer, Kroger and Walmart store pharmacies.

"The vaccines are available only to eligible Hoosiers and only by appointment," said Dr. Kristina Box, state health commissioner. "Do not walk into one of these pharmacies without an appointment."

Walmart will use the state system through ourshot.in.gov and by calling 211. Here are the Walmart locations:

735 Whitfield Dr. in Columbus

1501 E. 29th St. in Muncie

16865 Clover Rd. in Noblesville

3167 S. State Rd. 3 in New Castle

1133 N. Emerson Rd. in Greenwood

2501 Walton Blvd. in Warsaw

5780 Franklin St. in Michigan City

316 Indian Ridge Blvd. in Mishawaka

2347 Veterans Memorial Pkwy S in Lafayette

2399 S. State Road 46 in Terre Haute

Meijer and Kroger will use their own sign-up systems.

Kroger will administer vaccines at 45 Indiana pharmacies. At the moment, this service does not apply to all Kroger stores, only to counties suggested by the Indiana Department of Health. The locations around central Indiana are: