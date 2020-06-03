LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Indiana officials have confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in the state.

Officials said one man from Marion County, Indiana, was traveling to Boston and came in contact with someone who had coronavirus. That person, officials said, is isolated.

The Indiana State Department of Health confirmed they are is monitoring 35 people in Indiana for possible COVID-19.

Officials said the man was diagnosed for COVID-19 at Community North Hospital in Indianapolis and is a resident of Marion County. They also said that the man was not in the 'high-risk' age range for the virus.

A public health emergency has been declared by Gov. Holcomb. Department of Health officials said they have been prepared for a possible case, but did recommend people not shake hands.

Dr. Kristina Box says more resources is needed including more epidemiologists, masks, call center employees and that if you are ill, at high risk, or have traveled to high-risk areas, call ahead to hospitals before arriving.

Marion County is the greater Indianapolis area. There are currently no confirmed cases in Southern Indiana. All coronavirus tests in Metro Louisville have come back negative.

WHAS11 will continue to update with more information as it is released.

