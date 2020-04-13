TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — A firefighter with the Terre Haute Fire Department passed away Easter morning due to complications from COVID-19.

John Schoffstall, 41, was in his 12th year with the department, and died around 3 a.m. Sunday, according to Terre Haute Fire Chief Jeff Fisher confirmed.

"I'm kind of at a loss for words because I was not prepared for this," Fisher told the Terre Haute Tribune Star. "John's condition had been improving and we were hoping for a different kind of parade."

The website Supporting Heroes posted a condolence message saying Schoffstall fell ill after a line-of-duty exposure to the virus.

Funeral arrangements are pending but expected to follow social distancing guidelines.

Schoffstall leaves a wife and two children.

