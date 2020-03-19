INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR) — Eli Lilly and Company is partnering with the Indiana State Department of Health to process COVID-19 tests done in Indiana.

“Lilly is bringing the full force of our scientific and medical expertise to attack the coronavirus pandemic around the world,” said David A. Ricks, Lilly’s chairman and chief executive officer. “For more than 140 years Lilly has played a leading role in solving problems in our Indiana home. Today we are marshaling our people and our assets to confront and defeat the novel coronavirus in our state.”

Lilly will use its laboratories to analyze samples taken in Indiana healthcare facilities, including nursing homes and emergency rooms.

The hope is this will allow the state to expand testing and give people a more timely diagnosis. As Lilly’s testing capacity expands, Lilly and ISDH will work to maximize broader testing.

Lilly is also working on possible drive through testing. The company hopes to have additional details on that in the coming days.

Lilly will also not accept money from government agencies, hospitals, insurance companies or patients for conducting or analyzing tests.

“This is one contribution we can make to help slow the spread of coronavirus in our community, and this testing will be entirely free.” Ricks said.

