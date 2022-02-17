IDOH making changes to COVID-19 guidance for K-12 schools

The changes, including contact tracing and quarantining, go into effect Wednesday, Feb. 23.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health is making changes to its COVID-19 guidance for K-12 schools and child care programs.

IDOH said the changes are being made to reflect the declining cases across the state.

The following will take effect Wednesday, Feb. 23:

Schools no longer will be required to conduct contact tracing or report positive cases to IDOH.

Schools no longer will need to quarantine students who are exposed to a positive COVID-19 case, regardless of vaccination status or whether the school requires masks.

Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 should isolate for five days and may return on Day 6 if they have been fever-free for 24 hours without the use of medication as long as symptoms are improving, according to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Individuals should wear a mask through Day 10 any time they are around others inside their homes or in public.

"While [the changes] do not remove the need for continued vigilance, they will ease the reporting burden on some schools and help ensure that children can stay in school," State State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG, said in a news release.

IDOH said schools should continue notifying local health departments in the event of an outbreak and are encouraged to continue to share information with families when a case is identified so parents can monitor their children for symptoms.

Child care programs

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration’s Office of Early Childhood and Out-of-School Learning is lifting quarantine requirements for children exposed at their child care program.

Children who test positive for COVID-19 should isolate at home for five days, regardless of symptoms.