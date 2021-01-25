Indiana reports 2,210 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths

More than 440,800 Hoosiers have received the COVID-19 vaccine and 100,019 are fully vaccinated.

INDIANAPOLIS — This is a weekly blog with daily updates on COVID-19 numbers and other related content across Indiana for the week of Jan. 18, 2021. Governor Eric Holcomb does a live briefing at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Monday, January 25

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 2,210 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the statewide total to 613,228 cases.

Officials also reported 12 new deaths that took place between Jan. 22-24. At this time, 9,352 Hoosiers have died of COVID-19.

The state's 7-day positivity rate for all tests currently sits at 9.6%. A total of 440,822 Hoosiers have been vaccinated. Of those Hoosiers, 100,029 are fully vaccinated.

Indiana is distributing vaccine doses by age group. Right now, Hoosiers who are 70 and older can make an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The next group to be eligible will be those 60 and older. Dates for these next age groups have not been released.

To make an appointment, anyone can call the state's 211 telephone assistance service or follow these steps to register online:

Go to ourshot.in.gov.

Click on the link in the red box near the top of the page that says "Click here to find a vaccination site."

Select the county you live in.

Select a vaccine clinic available in your county.

Select the blue link that says "Click here to register."

Select the group you belong to (People 80 years or older), and enter your date of birth.

Certify that you are 80 years or older.

Click "Schedule an appointment."

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.