Mobile vaccination sites open in Indiana

One of the first mobile sites opened in Scott County to help people in places where appointments were not available.

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — Hoosiers who are struggling to find an open vaccine appointment might be able to get additional access with the help of new mobile units from the Indiana State Department of Health.

The units, operated by ISDH with support from the Indiana National Guard, were deployed to 10 counties where nearly all available vaccine appointments were booked for several weeks in order to provide additional access.

Counties visited by the mobile clinics include Bartholomew, Clinton, Dearborn, Greene, Lake, LaPorte, Lawrence, Randolph, Scott and White County.

Thursday, there was a steady number of people walking through the doors at the Scott County mobile vaccination site throughout the day.

Dr. Klaus Boel, Chief Medical Officer at Clark Memorial Health, said additional mobile clinics are a trend Hoosiers will continue to see.

"If you do the math, you are still going to need those additional sites to open up in order to meet that demand," Boel said.

These are temporary clinics, and additional locations will be added around the state as the need arises. Anyone who meets current eligibility requirements can schedule an appointment at local mobile sites by calling 211 or going to ourshot.in.gov.

