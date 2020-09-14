Indiana health officials report 755 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths

The state has seen more than 106,000 total coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

INDIANAPOLIS — This is a liveblog with real-time updates on COVID-19 in Indiana. The Indiana State Department of Health gives daily updates at noon, while Gov. Eric Holcomb and other state officials provide more context every Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 14

The Indiana State Department of Health announced 755 positive COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths Monday. In total, Indiana has had more than 106,000 positive cases and 3,215 deaths.

The state's 7-day positivity rate currently sits under 5%, lower than in previous weeks. Over 18,000 new tests were administered.

