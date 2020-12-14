Indiana confirms 5,050 new COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths

Indiana has had a total of 430,401 cases and 6,530 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 5,050 newly confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and 35 more deaths from the virus. That brings Indiana's totals to 430,401 cases and 6,530 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The seven-day positivity rate between Dec. 1-7 was 12.7 percent for all tests and 24.8 percent for unique individuals — just slightly lower than Sunday's report before. The state reported an additional 34,402 tests Monday, but those dated back to Aug. 25.