Indiana confirms 555 new COVID-19 cases, 20 more deaths

INDIANA, USA — This is a weekly blog with daily updates on COVID-19 numbers, COVID vaccine and other related content across Indiana for the week of March 1, 2021. Governor Eric Holcomb does a live briefing at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Monday, March 1

Indiana reported 555 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 662,213 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

There were also an additional 20 deaths reported. The state death toll is now at 12,162.

Indiana has now given more than 1 million vaccine shots. The Indiana State Health Department announced Monday that more than 1 million Hoosiers had received their first shots since late December.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, the state reported 1,000,321 individuals had received their first shot, while 569,465 people are fully vaccinated.

As of Sunday, 992,727 Hoosiers have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 565,722 are fully vaccinated.

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

Friday, Indiana revealed its 'Homebound Hoosiers' program to vaccinate Hoosiers who can't get to clinics.

They're also launching mobile units statewide in a collaboration with the Indiana National Guard to get more Hoosiers vaccinated. The units were deployed to 10 counties where nearly all available vaccine appointments were booked for several weeks in order to provide additional access.

Dr. Klaus Boel, Chief Medical Officer at Clark Memorial Health, said additional mobile clinics are a trend Hoosiers will continue to see.