INDIANAPOLIS — This blog will be updated daily with the latest information on COVID-19 in Indiana. You can also see the newest stories in our Coronavirus section.

Thursday, March 26

9 a.m.

63 employees at the Schneck Medical Center in Seymour have been placed on a 14-day quarantine after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Jackson County.

A Schneck spokesperson said the medical center is not experiencing any staffing shortages at this time.

Due to the reduction of services including closure of outpatient clinics and postponement of elective surgeries, we are able to redeploy many of our team members to the affected areas.

More from WHAS11:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.