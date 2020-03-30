INDIANAPOLIS —

Monday, March 30

11 a.m.

The Indiana State Department of Health has reported 1,786 positive cases and 35 deaths statewide.Overall, 11,658 people have been tested.

Clark, Floyd and Harrison County have the most cases in Southern Indiana. Clark has 27 positive cases, Floyd has 20 and Harrison has 15. The list of counties and cases can be found here.

As of Monday, 52.1% of the positive cases were female. Here's a full breakdown of the age groups making up positive cases:

0-19: 1.8 percent

20-29: 11.7 percent

30-39: 14.4 percent

40-49: 15.7 percent

50-59: 18 percent

60-69: 18.2 percent

70-79: 12.4 percent

80+: 7.7 percent

Of the reported deaths, 65.6% were men. Here's a full breakdown of the age groups making COVID-19 deaths:

0-19: 0 percent

20-29: 0 percent

30-39: 2.9 percent

40-49: 0 percent

50-59: 11.4 percent

60-69: 17.1 percent

70-79: 28.6 percent

80+: 40 percent

You can find previous updates here.

