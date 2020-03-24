INDIANAPOLIS — This blog will be updated daily with the latest information on COVID-19 in Kentucky. You can also see the newest stories in our Coronavirus section.

Tuesday, March 24

10 a.m.

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 106 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.

ISDH reported five more deaths, bringing the state total to 12.

As of 10 a.m. March 24, 365 people have tested positive for coronavirus. 971 people were tested on Monday alone, bringing overall testing totals to 2,931.



Monday, March 23

Noon

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb ordered Hoosiers to stay at home as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the state.

Holcomb said the next two weeks were critical in combating coronavirus, and said people must stay at home unless they have to leave for work or other necessary means from March 25 to April 7.

“The next two weeks are critical if we are to slow the spread of COVID-19, and we must slow the spread," Holcomb said. "You must be part of the solution, not the problem."

Holcomb clarified that essential work includes (but is not limited to) grocery stores, pharmacies, hospital, gas stations, garbage pickup and public transportation. People can still take a walk, and law enforcement will not stop drivers on their way to or from work.

A full explanation of the order can be found here.

The governor also announced:

State government personnel will not have to report for work unless they are considered essential until at least April 7.

A "Healthcare Emergency Operations Center" will be launched from Indianapolis to monitor the state's response, inventory medical supplies and medical personnel needs.

Restaurants can no longer provide in-person dining or licenses will be revoked.

