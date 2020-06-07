Real-time updates: Indiana reaches 49,000 positive COVID-19 cases

State health officials reported 455 new cases and 15 additional deaths.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana officials continue to provide daily updates on coronavirus in the state. Gov. Eric Holcomb has press conferences every Wednesday.

Wednesday, July 8

2:30 p.m.

Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said it concerns her that the state's positivity rate and hospitalizations have risen, though she said Indiana's ICU and ventilator numbers have remained steady.

Box said the Indiana State Fairgrounds Fun Park scheduled for July 31 through Sept. 7 has been canceled due to rising numbers. Smaller 4-H livestock shows will still be conducted at the fairgrounds.

"Whether you're planning on attending event where there will be lots of other people, please stick to the safety plan you've created," Box said.

Gov. Holcomb said people need to continue wearing masks and socially distancing during the state's second week of Stage 4.5, saying he will provide more updates next week.

Holcomb also mentioned that he still plans to go to the Republican National Convention in August though his plans may change.

Noon

State health officials announced 455 new positive COVID-19 cases and 15 more deaths. The deaths date back to June 20, officials said.

The announcement brings Indiana's total to 49,063 positive cases and 2,539 cases. The state has tested 535,857 people in total.

In Southern Indiana, Clark County has reported 668 total COVID-19 cases and 44 deaths. Floyd County has 384 total cases and 44 deaths while Harrison has 216 cases and 22 deaths. For a full breakdown of all counties, click here.

Tuesday, July 7

Indiana reported 314 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. State health officials also announced 19 additional deaths dating back to June 26.

In total, there have been 48,626 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 in Indiana and 2,524 deaths.

So far, 530,075 Hoosiers have been tested for the virus with a 9.2% positive rate.

As of Monday night, 613 people in the state were hospitalized for the illness.

Monday, July 6

The Indiana State Department of Health reported five additional deaths between July 3 and July 5, bringing the state's total to more than 2,500 deaths.

Health officials said there were 330 new cases reported for a total of 48,331 COVID-19 cases.

In total, 525,592 Hoosiers have been tested, with a 9.2% positive rate.

