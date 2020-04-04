INDIANAPOLIS —

Saturday, April 4

10 a.m.

IDSH reported 516 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the overall state total to 3,953 positive cases.

In addition, 14 more people died. Indiana now has 116 coronavirus-related deaths.

Local county numbers:

Clark: 61 confirmed positive cases

Floyd: 41 confirmed positive cases

Harrison: 28 confirmed positive cases

Scott: 7 confirmed positive cases

Washington: 16 confirmed positive cases

Friday, April 3

2:30 p.m.

Governor Holcomb announced Friday the largest number of deaths in a 24-hour period. Holcomb said, 24 people, have died which brings the state's total to 102 coronavirus-related deaths.

Holcomb says the state's stay-at-home order has been extended for two additional weeks. The previous order was put in place from March 25 through April 7. The new order will run through April 20.

The order says that Hoosiers should stay in their homes except when they are part of an essential business or for permitted activities, such as taking care of others, obtaining necessary supplies, and for health and safety.

If you are experiencing an increased feeling of anxiety or depression you are urged to call 211 or your insurance company and inquire about teletherapy.

The Twelve-step program is now virtual as well.

10 a.m.

IDSH reported 408 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the overall state total to 3,437 positive cases.

In addition, 24 more people died. Indiana now has 102 coronavirus-related deaths.

