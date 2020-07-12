Indiana reports 5,700 new cases of COVID-19, 42 more deaths

The positivity rate between Nov. 24 and Nov. 30 was 13.8% for all tests and 27.2% for unique individuals.

INDIANAPOLIS — This is blog contains daily updates on COVID-19 information for Indiana. The Indiana State Department of Health gives daily updates at noon. Gov. Eric Holcomb and other state officials provide more context every Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.

Monday, December 7

The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 5,700 new cases of COVID-19 and 42 more deaths from the virus. That brings the state's total to 387,278 positive cases and 5,986 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The positivity rate between Nov. 24 and Nov. 30 was 13.8% for all tests and 27.2% for unique individuals.

The state has administered a total of 4,614,540 coronavirus tests to 2,323,969 individuals since the beginning of the outbreak.

