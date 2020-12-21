Indiana confirms 3,978 new COVID-19 cases, 31 more deaths

The state has 25% of its ICU beds available. On Sunday, there were a total of 2,967 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the state.

Monday, December 21

The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 3,978 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 31 more deaths from the virus. Indiana has seen a total of 468,219 confirmed cases and 7,101 deaths. An additional 337 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

In all, 5,288,642 tests have been administered to 2,533,672 Hoosiers.

From Dec. 8-14, the positivity rate was 12.2% for all tests and 24.3% for unique individuals.