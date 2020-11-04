INDIANAPOLIS —

Saturday, April 11

10 a.m.

IDSH reported 528 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the overall state total to 7,435 positive cases.

In addition, 30 people died. Indiana now has 330 coronavirus-related deaths.

Local county numbers:

Clark: 106 confirmed positive cases

Floyd: 105 confirmed positive cases

Harrison: 54 confirmed positive cases

Scott: 14 confirmed positive cases

Washington: 23 confirmed positive cases

Friday, April 10

7:36 p.m.

The Associated Press reports 24 residents of the Bethany Pointe Health Campus in Anderson, Indiana have died. Dr. Kristina Box said 16 of the residents had tested positive for the virus and eight of them had compatible symptoms. She called it a tragedy for the families and the state.

10 a.m.

Indiana has reached 300 deaths and 6,907 positive COVID-19 cases, the Indiana State Department of Health reports.

ISDH reported 20.6% of positive cases are in peopled aged 50-59, 17.1% 60-69 and 16.8% 40-49. While more women have contracted the coronavirus, the department said 62.1% of deaths have been men.

37.3% of deaths have occurred in people over 80, 31% in those 70-79 and 20.3% were 60-69. A full breakdown of age and gender for deaths and cases can be found here.

Local county numbers include:

Clark: 104 confirmed positive cases, 8 deaths

Floyd: 93 confirmed positive cases, 3 deaths

Harrison: 50 confirmed positive cases, 1 death

Scott: 12 confirmed positive cases, 2 deaths

Washington: 23 confirmed positive cases, 0 deaths

The number of people tested statewide is 35,040.

