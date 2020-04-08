Indiana schools see COVID-19 cases after first week of classes

Multiple schools in southern Indiana have confirmed COVID-19 cases since reopening for in-person classes.

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. — Schools across Indiana have seen multiple coronavirus cases both in students and employees since starting the 2020-21 school year.

Students at Pleasant Ridge Elementary are quarantining after an employee they came into close contact with tested positive for COVID-19, health officials confirmed. Officials also confirmed a student at Charlestown High School tested positive after in-person learning resumed.

Rock Creek Community Academy confirmed a high school student tested positive. The school said a parent called to say their student was tested Sunday, attended class Monday, and received confirmation of the positive case Tuesday.

School officials said 21 students who were in close contact were contacted, including some student-athletes. Those students will do e-Learning as they quarantine, returning to class Aug. 15.

"I want to emphasize, if anyone in your house is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or has been tested and you are waiting on results, DO NOT SEND your child/children to school," one official sent to Rock Creek parents.

In Harrison County, one high school has reported multiple COVID-19 cases. Three seniors at Lanesville Jr-Sr High School tested positive after the school saw its first case on July 30. Lanesville moved to virtual learning Aug. 3 but returned to in-person classes Tuesday.

"At this time, we anticipate an additional 28-30 new contacts that will begin a 14-day quarantine," Superintendent Steve Morris said in a press release.

Outside of southern Indiana, multiple other districts in the state have faced similar issues. Several staff members at a central Indiana school district also tested positive for COVID-19, forcing their district to move to e-Learning the week of Aug. 3.

Rock Creek Community Academy released the following statement:

Rock Creek was notified of a positive Covid-19 case today, all families who have been affected were notified by phone. These students will be required to quarantine for 14 days as advised by the Clark County Health Dept. We will be deep cleaning and sanitizing this evening before students return tomorrow.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.